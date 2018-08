You have an important meeting at 10.30 am and you forgot to set the alarm an alarm early. So, how do you hurry now? May be skip your bath? Rather, skip breakfast. Sound like a familiar situation, right? That’s what most of us often do though, it is a bad idea.

Trust us when we say this. All your misconceptions about how skipping meals can help you lose weight needs to be trashed right away. Remember the saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper”, this is very true even today.

Reasons why you shouldn’t be skipping breakfast:

Low on energy– Breakfast is literally the meal you break your fast with. Now if you skip it altogether, your blood glucose levels will not be restored to normalcy. This will result in you sulking and being low on energy all day. Weight gain– Now if you thought that skipping this meal could be great for your weight loss regime, you’re mistaken. Studies prove that if you miss the morning meal, you have a higher craving for sugary and fatty foods. Craving will up your hunger pangs, making you eat. Bad for your heart– According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), skipping breakfast could cause you a heart attack. Yes, you read that right. The statistics revealed that men who skip breakfast have about 27% more chances of sustaining a heart attack than those who eat breakfast. A possible explanation of why it is bad for your heart could also be that not feeding your body properly could put you at an increased risk of clogged arteries and hypertension. Causes hair loss– Do you often get worried because you see strands of your hair on the pillow right after waking up? That could be because of your habit of skipping breakfast. Proteins are important for the growth of your hair. When you skip having them in the morning, you are depriving your body of the essential nutrients that could help in promoting hair follicles. Obesity: This is a tricky catch. When you don’t have your breakfast, you are going to indulge in junk during the day. Not to forget that the hunger pangs are equally annoying. You may think its best to gorge on a heavy meal in the lunch break but NO, not a good idea either. You are causing your body to get obese. And do we really have to say that obesity is the mother of all diseases?

Given all of these, we suggest its best for you to find quicker options of breaking the fast. Have bananas, eggs, milk or say a whole grain bread with omelette. Don’t forget to carry some dry fruits like almonds for your way to work, and hey, you’re good to go!

Image Source: Shutterstock