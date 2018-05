An amber-coloured alert has been issued by the MET department that says that severe weather conditions will be prevalent in 8 northern and northeastern states of India and they are: Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim. Earlier on Tuesday reports of dust storms were reported in Jaipur, Rajasthan and Saharanpur along with Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The dust storm had also hit the Delhi-NCR region of North India with a wind speed of 70 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department that goes by the handle name @Indiametdept has issued many graphical warning on its Twitter page.

Weather Warning for the next 5 days based on 8th May. pic.twitter.com/LX78rjtpkE — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2018

Weather Forecast & Warning during next 5 days issued on 07.05.2018 pic.twitter.com/GkuqQoR45W — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2018

Weather Forecast & Warning during next 5 days issued on 06.05.2018 pic.twitter.com/XKXKLjzltP — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2018

They also issued a video representation of how the weather is going to be in the coming week. The video was captioned, “Weather Forecast & Warning during next 5 days issued on 06.05.2018”

Weather Video of Today (0705/2018) pic.twitter.com/ftGjGXYAV2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2018

The government has urged people from the northern part of India be careful in the coming week and ensure that children and animals are inside. They are also advised to unplug unnecessary electrical appliances and avoid taking a bath or shower unnecessarily.

Keeping in mind the present scenario we spoke to Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi and asked him to share some safety precautions, which people can follow to safeguard themselves against weather-induced respiratory issues. He said, “Dust particles, which are both macro and micro in size, can lead to severe respiratory problems. These particles tend to trigger allergic asthmatic reactions in people. If anyone gets stuck outside during a dust storm, the first thing they should do is properly cover their mouth, nose, eyes and ears with a wet thick cloth to lessen the chances of dust particles entering the body. Then immediately seek shelter from the storm. When you reach home clean throat with water and take bath,” he said.

During high-intensity dust storm, dust particles can enter the house as well, posing a threat to children and elders. The best precaution for this is to keep the doors and windows closed.

“But if anyone has trouble breathing, especially children, old people and asthma patients, they should be immediately rushed to the hospital. To counter the irritation in throat and nose caused by dust particles, one can inhale the steam for 10-20 minutes, which will help to cleanse the respiratory passage. All patients who have asthma and COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) should keep medicine and inhaler as advised by their physician so that in an emergency they can use them.”

