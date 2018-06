We all have had days when we feel unusually low. These are days when our self-esteem hits the rock bottom when everything you see around seems uncannily depressing. But those days end and we are back to our chirpy self. For some people, sadly this isn’t easy. An Instagram post by Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz sheds light on how it is absolutely not okay to be constantly judged by how you look- at least inside your own head! ‘I beat myself up over the way I look. I’ll find fault with myself. I lose sense. I lose perspective. I forget who I really am. I focus on the negativity. I feel completely helpless..,’ these words can actually tear you apart but that’s what body dysmorphia does to you. The actor has openly confessed that she has suffered from body dysmorphic disorder earlier.

One of the most depressing parts of the post is how she talks about being constantly judged for looks. ‘Unable to deal with the harsh words of the many many faceless people who thrust their opinions onto me. How I should look, what I should wear, what I should say, whom I should be seen with…’

So, what is body dysmorphic disorder?

Body dysmorphic disorder is a psychological disorder wherein one find flaws in their physical appearance- however, these flaws are unreal. Let’s take the example of Latika S. (name changed) who has approached nearly 3 hospitals in Mumbai to get a cosmetic surgery done for she feels her ‘nose is not properly shaped’. It is, however very important to know that people who suffer from this condition, constantly feel the urge to get treated for those ‘unreal flaws’.

“These patients will keep undergoing different surgeries only because they think something is wrong with their physical appearance- but these are unreal flaws- flaws that don’t really exist in actuality. They obsessively feel the need to do away with these flaws. It is not a very prevalent condition, but not extremely rare either,” said Dr Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatrist from PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre had once explained to me during a casual conversation.

