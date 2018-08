Exercises keep you in top shape and help you live a stress-free life. A new study has now found that exercises could protect people from cold. The study conducted by the University of Guelph and the University of Copenhagen, that was published in the Journal of Physiology, found that running helps you in building up muscles in the limbs that could help you shiver for longer. Yes, shivering is your body’s best defence against cold.

Shivering boosts your body’s heat production. It helps you to stay warm for long. Therefore, the study suggested that people who live in extremely cold conditions should exercise in order to protect themselves against fatigue to their muscles caused by shivering.

David C. Wright, corresponding author on the study, commented on the future direction of the work. “In this study we show that exercise training helps build limb muscle and in turn offers better protection against cold conditions. We would now like to determine if the responses that we saw in males also occurred in females. It would also be interesting to determine if obesity impacts the effects that we saw.”

Apart from this, running has various health benefits. “It is basically the easiest and most accessible form of cardio. It is a good routine for overall body fitness,’ said Dhwani Vira, professional yoga and Zumba trainer. She added, “Running is free. You don’t end up paying for a class, so as long as your technique is right you can do it by yourself at any time convenient to you. Considering all of these, it is one of the most opted exercises.”

Other benefits of running include:

Building strong bones. Keeping your heart healthy. Lights up your mood. Helps you de-stress. Strengthens your muscles. Boosts your confidence. Tones your legs.

(with inputs from ANI)

