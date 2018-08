There are many parents who want to bring up their kids in a more holistic and natural way. No, we are not against them but some of them go to an extent of avoiding vaccinations for their child too. This could be potentially harmful to the baby. While people have their own reasons to take such decision but remember even according to the World Health Organisation or WHO you should comply with your child’s vaccination schedule to keep serious infections and diseases at bay. One vaccination that most parents think that might not be important is the tetanus vaccination. Many parents think that the child needs this vaccination to be protected from a pinprick or cuts and sores. But in reality, tetanus vaccination protects the baby from even graver diseases and conditions.

Tetanus is a bacterial disease that affects the nervous system and is transmitted through cuts and wounds. It leads to painful muscle contractions in the jaw and neck, making it hard to breathe and could be life-threatening for the child. One way to protect your child from the tetanus infection is by getting the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis shot (called DTaP).

This is how a DTaP shot helps

It protects your child from tetanus, a potentially serious disease, as well as a diphtheria and whooping cough (pertussis).

It protects your child from painful muscle stiffness from tetanus.

Why is it necessary?

Tetanus is very dangerous. It can cause breathing problems, muscle spasms, and paralysis (unable to move parts of the body). The muscle spasms can be strong enough to break a child’s spine or other bones, according to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention. It can take months to recover fully from tetanus. A child might need weeks of hospital care. As many as 1 out of 5 people who get tetanus faces mortality.

How can a child get tetanus?

The bacterium that causes tetanus is found in soil, dust, and manure. They get into the body through a puncture, cut or sore on the skin. One can also get infected after a burn or an animal bite. Tetanus is not contagious it does not spread from one person to another.

What should you do?

If you have missed giving your child the DTaP talk to your doctor to know how you can pick up and help your child be safe from tetanus infection.

Image source: Shutterstock