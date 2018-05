Exam result related anxiety is seen in both the students and their parents. While counsellors and psychiatrists advise the students to stay calm and caution not to be overstressed by the results, here are few tips to keep in mind. Read about how to deal with exam results anxiety.

For students

Take someone for a company to check the results – Always check your results with friends/elder siblings or close relatives (if you do not want your parents to accompany you). But never check your results alone!

Have a word with your parents – Your parents are your well-wishers and they are more worried than you. So talking to them about your performance or any negative thoughts that you experience, not only takes off the pressure from you but makes you feel supportive.

Get help from a counsellor or teacher – In case you are really tensed about the results, make a call to your favourite or class teacher/ counsellor and share your thoughts with them. A word with them might boost your confidence.

Always be positive – Being confident about your efforts and performance is half the battle won. Your marks will only show you where you need to improve and there is always a next chance to work on it.

Be brave and not fret — If you feel the pressure mounting, take a short break and just relax. You could try deep breathing or just go out for a walk. But remember suicide is the answer (just explore your talent) as there’s always a next time.

For parents

Never humiliate or blame your child – With competition in every field, it is obvious to think big for your child. But never tell your child that he could have done better or scored well. Whatever be the outcome, try to understand your child’s side (as they also give their 100%). Here’s what you should do if you are worried about your child’s exam results.

Avoid marks-based rewards – Most parents tend to weigh their child’s performance with rewards. This is not a good way to encourage your child to score better. In fact, this can make your child suffer silently dealing with feelings of helplessness and shame (if the grades are poor).

Stop voicing your expectations – You may have expectations from your child but realize and accept that your child is not you. Do not stigmatise a child who is unable to perform, or feel ashamed of him/her, instead hone their talents. This is not the ultimate result, they have a whole life ahead to struggle and win.

So keep these tips in mind and start your day with a positive approach. Be calm and positive, everything will be positive.

ALL THE BEST!

Image Source: Shutterstock.com