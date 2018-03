I am a 40-year-old male suffering from hypertension. I met my friend recently who said that high blood pressure can increase eye pressure. If yes, does it mean that I am at a risk of glaucoma? Is it true? If yes, how can I lower my risk?

The query is answered by Dr Anil Kumar Bathula, Head, Clinical Services, Maxvision Superspeciality Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Most people believe that eye pressure is caused due to an increased blood pressure. However, in reality, it is not the case. Blood pressure is the pressure exerted by the blood on the arterial wall, which should be around 120/80 mm Hg (normal blood pressure). However, when the pressure increases, it becomes hard for the heart to pump blood, causing high blood pressure or hypertension. On the other hand, eye pressure is known as intraocular pressure (IOP), which is the pressure in the eyes. But when the circulation of aqueous humor, fluid present in between the cornea and lens of the eye, is disturbed, it leads to increased eye pressure. Measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), the eye pressure between 12 – 22 mm Hg is considered normal, and anything higher than that might indicate the risk of glaucoma.

Hence, increased eye pressure is not caused due to hypertension. However, hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma. It is important to control your blood pressure with regular medication, as advised by your physician. And if you have a family history of glaucoma or have high eye pressure, consulting an ophthalmologist every six months is a must. Because, if left untreated, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss. Although controlling your blood pressure alone is not sufficient to monitor your eye pressure, it might help. And the only way to prevent the complications of glaucoma is to go for regular eye check-ups and look for signs and symptoms of glaucoma. If you have an increased eye pressure, your doctor might advise medications, which should be taken daily to keep your eye pressure in control and prevent glaucoma. Also, know about how glaucoma is diagnosed and treated: Latest advances in India.

