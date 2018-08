Water:

Clean drinking water is the magic potion for almost all your worries. Drinking water is not only needed but a necessity for your body. It helps in digestion, absorption of nutrient for the body as well as transporting blood around the body. When you don’t have water, your blood vessels become narrower as the body tries to retain its fluids. Narrowed blood vessels make the heart work harder to deliver oxygen to different parts of the body and therefore, increases your blood pressure. So it is best to drink at least 8 glasses of water each day. Don’t forget that while you exercise too, drink good amount of water.