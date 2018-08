Approximately 1 in every 3 adult suffers from hypertension or high blood pressure. The trouble with high blood pressure or hypertension is that it needs to be monitored constantly. There are many ways in which you can contro, it. Good diet and exercises can do wonders for someone with hypertension.

Diet: Eating right is the first thing that needs to be done for someone with a high BP. Make sure you consume foods rich in potassium, omega-3 foods as well as magnesium. For better results, make it a point to have a clove of garlic each morning as it is very helpful in lowering your blood pressure as well as excellent for your heart health.

Exercises: Exercises are a must for people suffering from high BP. Walking, deep breathing exercises, yoga or art therapy is said to be helpful in case of someone suffering from hypertension. Marjariasana, makarasana etc are some poses that could be of great help.

How to monitor your BP at home?

For somebody who suffers from hypertension, it is best to keep a track of their BP levels. The American Heart Association recommends checking your BP at home with a bicep monitor. Here are 5 things to take care of while you monitor your hypertension:

Don’t have caffeinated beverages or smoke within 30 minutes of measuring your BP. Don’t exercise or eat 30 minutes before monitoring your BP levels. Check your BP at the same time on each day. While you do check your BP, make sure you are sitting still with your back straight. Keep a record of your BP.

Ways to prevent it naturally:

Eat right and eat well. Don’t go overboard with your fad diets. Exercise regularly. Manage stress. Don’t indulge in smoking or binge drinking.

Image Source: Shutterstock