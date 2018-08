The wet wipe, known as Qbrexza, is the new wonder kid that’s landed up for those suffering from hyperhidrosis. This disposable towelette contains a liquid drug that blocks the active sweat gland in your armpits. And there have been researches done on the wipe and it showed that daily usage reduced sweat production by 50 per cent in 3 out of 4 patients. That’s good news, right? Well it is, but there are few complications as well!

What is hyperhidrosis?

Hyperhidrosis is basically the problem of excessive sweating. And it is supposed to be a problem with the sympathetic nervous system. The part of the nervous system that raises blood pressure and heartbeat during times of stress and danger. It also manages the sweating process and uses it to cool the skin when it senses high body temperature.

However, in hyperhidrosis, the sympathetic nervous system gets faulty as it keeps sending signals to the eccrine glands—the sweat glands found in the armpits, hands and feet—even when there is no need to cool the body down.

There are various treatments for it and that includes antiperspirants, injections of botulinum toxin – which blocks the signals to the brain. Then there is a class of medicine that’s called anticholinergic drugs used to treat over-active bladder and diarrhoea, but they are also known to reduce sweating by blocking the signals to the brain. However, they are powerful drugs that have many side-effects.

What’s this wet wipe?

But a US firm, Dermira Inc. have turned one type of anticholinergic drugs, glycopyrronium bromide into liquid form and used it on the dispensable wet tissues that only work on the armpits, thus reducing the side effects to minimum. The wipes come in sealed packets and only one is used on both armpits — after they have been cleaned and dried — first thing in the morning. Once it is rubbed on the armpit, the liquid drug gets absorbed through the skin and you can walk around sweat-free!