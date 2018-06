Bengaluru city is witnessing increasing cases of seasonal viral fever, dengue, chikungunya and food infections with monsoon setting in its full pace. In a recent report by BBMP, Bengaluru has already reported 41 Chikungunya cases and 368 dengue cases. Additionally, Narayana Health has also witnessed increasing cases of seasonal viral fever and food infections.

Aedes mosquito, especially, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus transmit viruses that cause dengue and Chikungunya. These mosquitoes breed in fresh water and have an exponential ability to multiply and reach 10,000 in numbers in a weeks’ time. Such cases are more evident in construction areas where fresh water tends to get collected during monsoons. It is witnessed that increasing number of cases come from common clusters in and around new building sites. It is hence advisable to keep the surroundings clean, prevent water logging and improve sanitation facilities after heavy rains.

Read: Dengue and Chikungunya: 5 precautions you need to take to protect your family (with Infographic)

Initial symptoms in both viral infections and dengue fever may be similar, though in dengue the fever, body pain and headache is usually more severe and may not settle with regular paracetamol. Some of the key symptoms for dengue include retro orbital pain and severe body aches (break bone fever) while on the other hand extreme joint pain and swelling in wrist, ankle and knees are may be suggestive of early Chikungunya. Monsoon also can bring in food infections resulting in fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, and abdominal cramps.

To begin with, it is important to monitor initial indicators like fever, body ache, cold and sore throat for 24 hours. 650 mg Paracetamol in a gap 6 to 8 hours can be consumed for first 24 hours and in case the fever is not under control, it is advisable to get immediate medical consult. It is imperative that Bengalureans keep themselves completely hydrated and increase the fluid intake to 3 to 4 litres a day. The best home remedy in most of these infections is to consume a combination of water, fresh fruit juice, electral, coconut water while having small portions of light meal 5-6 times in a day.

By Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant, General Medicine, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru.