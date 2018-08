Did you know that dehydration can alter your brain shape and thereby affect its activity and can slow down its task performance? That is what a study conducted by a group of scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology has shown. It revealed that dehydration can swell up a part of the brain, intensify neural signalling and make it difficult for your brain to do monotonous tasks, according to a recent media report.

“We wanted to tease out whether exercise and heat stress alone have an impact on your cognitive function and study the effect of dehydration on top of that,” reportedly said Mindy Millard-Stafford, the study’s principal investigator. As suggested by experts, it is always essential to keep your body adequately hydrated as dehydration can make your body and brain fall sick. Here are few herbs that can act as natural hydrators and help you in avoiding dehydration.

Chamomile: Not just an analgesic and de-stressing herb, chamomile is also known to be a great re-hydrating agent. Also, you can take it as a de-caffeinated tea option and you will have it keeping you hydrated by replacing all that fluid your body loses. Soak two to three dried chamomile flowers in a cup of warm water for 10 minutes, strain it and have two to three cups daily. Your body and brain will remain adequately hydrated.

Elderflower: This too work wonders by preventing your body from expelling heat through excessive evaporation by keeping body temperature low. This mechanism automatically retain fluid in your body as you sweat less. Crush elderflower into fine powder and have one or two teaspoons of this powder along with water at least twice a day or make a herbal tea with elderflower and take a cup daily.

Asparagus: Quite similar to elderflower, asparagus too can retain your body fluid and prevent dehydration. Rich in fibre it triggers water absorption in the body and keeps your body cool by lowering the body temperature. You can either add asparagus to your salad and vegetables or even make a cup of asparagus tea and consume it. Additionally, you get asparagus supplements in the market as well.

Willow Bark: Not just one, willow bark has an array of medicinal values. It is known to reduce headache caused due to dehydration, all thanks to its cooling properties that help in keeping your body temperature low. Not just that, it helps in reducing stomach cramps, pain and inflammation. You either take it in the form of a tincture, herbal tea or supplements.

Image Source: Shutterstock