Bollywood’s favourite, Salman Khan took the internet by the storm yet again. Khan, who is currently shooting in Malta for his upcoming film ‘Bharat’ uploaded a video on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday morning where he is seen cycling as well as gymming. Don’t miss his uber cool cycling style.

Popular heartthrob, Khan captoins this must- watch video as, “Fabulous campaign by sports minister #RajyavardhanRathore on #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I accept #FitnessChallenge of #KirenRijiju 🙏. Here is my video …”

The actor was challenged by the popular politician Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh. Seeing the vide, Rijiju replied on Twitter.

Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai👍 You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/nx2EraTA1l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2018

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is heard saying “Hum fit toh India fit” at the end of the video. This #FitnessChallenge became immensely popular in May this year. Started as an online challenge by the Olympian shooter and Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who challenged cricketer Virat Kohli.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

As a chain, the challenge became immensely popular and many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Why is cycling helpful for your body?

Oh as kids, we totally loved this, didn’t we? However, with time we seem to have stopped cycling. Cycling is great for your overall well-being. Here are 3 reasons to start cycling right away:

1) Cardiovascular health: Various studies have indicated that regular cycling helps in controlling blood pressure too. Moreover, it is said to be one of the best exercises for your heart as it improves your muscle strength and frees you of any muscular pain.

2) Good for arthritis: If you suffer from arthritis or feel that you could be on the verge of getting arthritis, you should cycle for 15 minutes every day. This will reduce your problem as it calls for ample movements of your joints, thighs and legs.

3) Boosts mental well-being: Any form of exercise will boost your mental health. However, when it comes to cycling, just like it is with walking or running, you are in sync with your inner self. Furthermore, it lifts up your mood by releasing Adrenalin and endorphin.

So, hurry get going now!

