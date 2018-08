Along with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the one Bollywood actor who is considered to be the epitome of six packs, chiselled biceps and what not is Hrithik Roshan. Blessed with looks that have won him the title of Greek God, Hrithik has put his looks and physique to good use in his all his films including Krrish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jodhaa Akbar and Agneepath. But you can’t credit just his genes. There is tons of efforts that the actor has put into diet and exercise to look the way he is today. It is clear that there are certain fitness mantras that Hrithik lives by. Here are some of his workout and diet secrets that we absolutely want to incorporate into our lives:

1) Hrithik knows the importance of having a good fitness trainer, one who will motivate you to rise even from the lowest of lows. In 2011, Hrithik piled on kilos and grew a 91 cm waist while recuperating at home from a serious back injury. That was when he sought help of renowned fitness expert Kris Gethin who then put him on a vigorous twelve-week fitness program to get in shape for Krrish. Hrithik credits Kris for making him relearn about nutrition and exercise. The rest is history.

2) World-renowned nutritionist Marika Johansson who works with Hrithik and his family revealed in an interview that he eats about 6-7 meals per day. These include protein sources like chicken, beef, egg whites, fish and protein shakes and good carbs like brown rice, sweet potatoes, oats and whole wheat pasta. Healthy fats such as omega oils and nuts also form a regular part of his diet. He firmly believes in educating himself about nutrition and not just blindly following a diet.

3) Some of his regular workouts include cardio and weight training. He also does crunches, concentrated curls, straight arm dumbbell pullover, cable lying triceps extension, straight arm pulldowns, front raises, side lateral raise, dumbbell bench press and leg curls, leg press and weighted squats regularly. He occasionally goes for swims too.

4) He has taken it upon himself to make sure that his entire family accompanies him on his journey to good health. His mom, sister and his father are known to follow his advice when it comes to healthy eating and workouts. He has said in interviews that he makes it a point to educate his children about the importance of a good lifestyle too.