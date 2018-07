That blocked nose might make you feel irritated during pregnancy. But during pregnancy, everything that happens to you might affect your unborn child. But the good news is during pregnancy your baby remain protected from the common cold and flu, which means your cold won’t infect him by passing through the placenta. However, there are many safe and natural remedies that help to fight a cold and flu during pregnancy. And many of them are already in your kitchen.

Here is a list of things you can try in case you become sick during pregnancy:

Garlic: It is a powerhouse against the cold. During pregnancy, it is best to consume 1 crushed or raw garlic clove with each meal. If your cold is severe, you could increase your garlic consumption.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Try to consume it raw. It contains good bacteria which helps to fight off infection. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar into water or tea and drink 3 times a day. You also gargle with apple cider vinegar to soothe a sore throat.

Honey: Raw honey is antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiseptic. Take 1 teaspoon thrice a day

Onion: Raw onion keeps the respiratory tract open as it contains has phytochemicals. You can your favourite dish with lots of onions.

Lemon: It is antibacterial. Also helps alkalinize the body. Rich in vitamin C. Take two lemons, juice and add to a quart Mason jar. Add filtered water and 1 tablespoon of raw honey and a dash of sea salt for added minerals. Drink throughout the day.

Homemade soup: Prepare a soup with onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, parsley and you can also add chicken. Add salt for taste.

