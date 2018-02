Holi is a festival of colours and undoubtedly one of the most awaited and widely enjoyed among the other festivals of the country. But the only hitch of this festival is the damage it can do to many due to the chemicals used in the colours. The most affected are the eyes, if accidentally colours enter one’s eyes it could lead to various troubles like redness, itching, burning sensation and in the worst possible case – blindness. There have been enough incidences reported in the past where people lost their vision during holi celebrations. Now we aren’t urging people not to indulge in the riot of colours and we understand the sentiments behind this festival. But all we can do is urge people to play holi in a safe manner so that you enjoy the festival and don’t condemn the celebrations later.

Here Dr Nikhil V Nasta Consultant Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, iSight eye care and surgery, Khar tells us how to keep out eyes safe during holi.

Everybody has a choice including you to say no to colours. If you don’t want certain people to put colour on you or distrust the type of colours they use just say ‘no’ to their advances. You don’t have to put up with the demands of the festivities. Similarly, be sensitive to others wishes. Don’t forcefully apply colour on people. Use natural colours rather than chemical or artificial ones. Regrettably, most of the holi colours sold these days contain harmful chemicals. In fact, most are dyes meant for industrial use like dyeing textiles and are not meant to be used on humans. All these are toxic and can cause skin allergies to cancer, eye irritation to blindness, and much more. The bases in which these chemicals are mixed are highly toxic. Several powders or dry colours use a base of asbestos talc, chalk powder or silica. The shine in the colours is due to the addition of powdered glass or mica. Many watercolours have an alkaline base capable of causing severe injuries. If it enters the eyes, it can pose a great danger to the vision. Use powders rather than pastes. Reds and pinks are less harmful than darker colours which are made from dyes. If the colour does get into the eyes, do not rub. Rinse the eyes well a couple of times with cold water. If redness persists, consult an ophthalmologist. When travelling, keep the windows closed as balloon hits can cause blunt injuries around or to the eyes. Water balloons can me most dangerous and cause blunt trauma to the eye which may lead to bleeding in the eye, lens subluxation or dislocation, macular edema or retinal detachment. This may lead to loss of vision or even loss of an eye. These are all eye emergencies and need to be looked into immediately. If you wear contact lenses, please remove them before you step out for the day. Contact lenses cause more harm than good. Due to its hygroscopic properties (takes up water), contact lenses will absorb and concentrate any coloured water that enters the eye. Thus while dyes used alone will cause irritation, contact lens enhances its exposure and thus its side effects and can lead to a total loss of epithelium from the eye and even uveitis or inflammation of the brown iris of the eye leading to severe pain and long-lasting eye problems. It is imperative that the contact lens used when the dye entered the eye, should be discarded immediately. It is virtually impossible to clean the dye off. If you do wish to wear lenses, it is best to use a daily disposable lens and discard it soon after playing holi. Your contact lens specialist will be able to provide you lenses which you may use and discard. If you wear glasses, please keep your fancy pair at home lest they get damaged or broken. People wearing spectacles face a lot of trouble during holi celebrations. Even if they wear spectacles, the colour settles in the tiny spaces of the frame. Wearing rim-less spectacles on holi may cause it to break. Especially children who wear specs feel a lot of discomforts. So, if you happen to know spectacled people (which I’m sure, you know many) be careful while smearing the colours on their face, and it’s better to ask them beforehand, or else you could even hurt the person with his/her own spectacles. Especially be careful with kids. Try to save yourself from all possible attacks on the face. In case your attempts fail, keep your eyes and lips tightly shut if you are attacked on your face. Avoid running on jumping on wet floors, so that you don’t slip and injure yourself. Bones are especially vulnerable on this day after eyes. Avoid overindulgence in bhang, drinks or intoxicated foods so that you don’t repent later. Bhang can lead to temporary or permanent blindness in rare cases. The granular particles which make the colours shine brightly are actually quite toxic and can cause damage to the cornea in the form of a corneal abrasion. A person who gets a corneal abrasion will have severe pain and watering and if not treated by an eye expert may develop an ulcer or infection. Taking care of eyes on this day is a must as it is the most sensitive area, which is exposed directly. You may apply oil near the eye and on your eyelashes to shed them quickly.

Image source: Shuttershock