It is absolutely normal to have a sense of insecurity and jealousy creeping in when in love with someone. At times, it is the same jealousy that can prompt you to behave differently and rigid at times which could hamper your relationship as well. It is time you ponder on this aspect before he/she moves on because of your feeling of jealousy.

So how can you prevent that unwanted scenario? Here are ways.

Communication is essential

First up, it is important you speak it out with your partner and let him share his side of the story. Communication always does the trick. then problems snowball when it is kept in the closet, in this case, the heart.

Are you wrong?

Introspection is of utmost importance. It is important you think in a rational manner about what exactly it is that is bugging you. Once you shortlist that, half the job is done. Then ask yourself if you are right or being a bit too stupid.

Reverse the role

It is important once you have shortlisted what is making you feel jealous then it is time you step into your partner’s shoes and see if he is right or wrong. Then you will realise he is right or wrong. A lot of problems are self-created and can easily be solved if a third person’s perspective is looked into.

And lastly, stay away from negative thoughts. And the best way to keep yourself away from negativities like jealousy is by doing things you like and investing your time and energy into something you love.