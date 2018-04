With the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018 cricket matches underway, one of the most favourite pastimes of many Indians now is to sit on the couch and watch matches on TV while rooting for our favourite teams. Now, it’s easy and completely understandable to get completely engrossed in these matches. Unfortunately, what many of us tend to ignore is that the fact that we are spending way too much time sitting and that we are munching on the unhealthiest of snacks and gulping down sugary fizzy drinks while we cheer for our cricketers. To help you stay fit and healthy during this IPL season, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares with us 5 tips you must follow while watching IPL matches on TV.

The players, broadcasters and owners are all making money so why should we viewers get fat? Here’s what you can do to stay fit while you watch the daily IPL game on TV:

1. Have mango and chapatti or ajwain parantha and white butter (makhan) by 7.30 pm.

2. Khichdi dahi or egg curry and rice or dal/ sambhar/ fish and rice between 9.30- 10 pm.

3. Stand during the strategic time out and between innings and move at least 10 meters or to your verandah and stare in space. Allow the eyes and that brain some downtime.

4. Stand and actually show what you mean every time you say, ‘he should have played this shot like this!’

5. Drink milk or milk & gulkand or gulp down a protein shake if you are one of those who watches till the last ball and presentations.

Image source: Shutterstock