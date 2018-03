The world is no more a safe haven for our little angels and the proof is the horrific incidences of child sexual abuse that we read in the newspapers almost every day. The predators don’t spare girls as young as three-year-olds. Recently the case of a four-year-old being raped in the school premises repeatedly for three days by a peon has shocked us to the core. This wasn’t the first child sexual abuse case we heard of that took place inside the school premises. We have heard about children being molested and raped in school premises even before, sometimes at the hands of a male attendant and sometimes even by male teachers.

The abuse just doesn’t stop there. These predators also play with a child’s psyche, they traumatise and scare them so much that a child puts up with the torture and refrains from speaking about it even to the parents. This is where we as parents need to up our ante. Make our kids confident beings who can speak for themselves and seek help from the right people as soon as they smell danger. We got talking to Niyatii N Shah, sexuality educator, Mumbai to know how to help our kids stay safe and look for help. Here are few tips she has to offer:

Act before it is too late: While it sounds like a cliché, remember, the best way to help your child speak up about abuse is by keeping the parent-child communication open. ‘As parents, we teach them that school is a safe place. The school staff like the mausi (maid), uncle (male attendants) and teachers would take care of them. We instil faith in them regarding the institution. It becomes difficult for them to negate this faith when any of the school staff betrays their trust,’ says Niyatii. Being attacked or assaulted by someone they trust is so traumatic that they fail to dig up the courage to speak up about it.

And if the child is living in an environment of tension at home, this makes things worse. ‘So, try to bridge the gap between you and your child and create a safe environment where she can come back and confide in you, even if the abuser has threatened to harm the family. Home should be a place where she is fearless and knows that her words and actions will be taken seriously,’ says Niyatii. Here are signs that your child is being sexually abused.

Improve their vocabulary to address sexual abuse: ‘We have been stressing the importance of teaching your child (as early as two years) names of all the body parts including the genitals for a reason. Most of the time kids who are abused don’t know what to say to parents or how to address the problem. They might say it is hurting, it is paining, but not know how to describe it. If your child knows what a vagina or a vulva is she might be able to say that it is hurting in my vulva or vagina and that will be like a red flag for you,’ says Niyatii. This will help you to question her further and get to the crux of the matter.

Be an active parent: Attend all the PTM meetings and try to make a connection with the teachers. ‘Sure, you won’t be able to gift or bribe the teachers, but establish a rapport whenever you get a chance. Just making sure that you are there for your kid does a lot to ensure that anyone would think twice before harming your child,’ she says. Niyatii also points out that the abusers don’t want to get caught and so they choose their victims carefully. ‘They might either pick up kids who are naive and sublime or the ones who are loud and clear but are never believed. This is why if you are there with your child for meetings, gatherings and annual functions, cheering and patting them for their achievements and failure, alike, this gives an indication to the abuser that your child has a support system in place and he might not want to pick your child as his next prey,’ she adds. Here is what you should do when your child is sexually abused.

Teach them to seek help: It is quite possible that when your child is sexually abused even if she wants to talk to someone, she might not know whom to confide. ‘Tell your kid that it is okay to talk to any teacher whom she is comfortable with when she needs help or feels uncomfortable. Not all kids feel connected to the class teacher; some might feel connected to the PT teacher some with the drawing teacher. So, ask her to reach out to the teacher she trusts the most,’ says Niyatii. Explain to your child that every teacher in the school is there to help, so she doesn’t hesitate to approach anyone other than the class teacher.

Talk to the school about their safety policies: ‘As parents it is your right to ask the school about the policies they have for abuse, both physical and verbal. Just because it is not mandatory, they can’t ignore the need for it. By asking about the policy they follow you are no way disrespecting the school, so don’t be hesitant. In fact, the school also gets the feeling that you are actively involved in assuring your child’s security. This will compel schools to have a policy in place, just like how corporate companies have sexual harassment policy after years of making noise,’ says Niyatii.

We all wholeheartedly want this kind of abuse to stop and the criminals are booked and charged with maximum punishment for their crimes, but till then we can take these little steps to ensure that we empower our kids and help them to stay safe.

Image source: Shutterstock