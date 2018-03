Though the dishes in restaurants are scrumptious, they certainly increase your calorie count. One in five calorie-conscious youths are shunning their friends in favour of their figures, admitting they would cancel plans, or have done so in the past, for fear of ruining their diet. But there are many options to get the right food while dining out with family or friends. According to a survey of 1,000 people carried out on behalf of restaurant group PizzaExpress, over a quarter of women and 12 percent of men admit to sabotaging their weight loss at the slightest sniff of a meal out.

Fitness and wellbeing expert Jessie Pavelka has created a series of top tips on how one can gorge on foods without thinking of weight.

Plan ahead: If you know you’re going to be eating out, think about what you need to do to moderate what you’re having throughout the rest of the day. One trick is to look up the menu online first so you order wisely.



Don’t be afraid to customise your food: Many restaurants are happy to adapt dishes to your needs. That way, you will be able to stick to your diet plans.



Look for dishes with lots of colour: If all else fails, eating lots of fresh and colourful ingredients means you’re getting a range of nutrients.



Check out lower carb options: Our bodies need carbs to function well, have energy and stay fit. Carbs also help your digestive system to function well and help in smooth bowel movement.



Go easy on alcohol: It is okay to treat yourself, just don’t overdo it. Alcohol is high in calories and can affect your weight loss plan.

Don’t skip your exercise: You should always have time for exercise. Try and squeeze in at least 30 minutes’ time for yourself and do some running, or hit the gym, practise yoga or continue with your workout at home. Exercising will help you stay fit and aid in burning those extra calories you are consuming.

Drink loads of water: Drinking plenty of water will help you flush out the toxins from your body. It is necessary that the body receives its much-needed dose of minerals from water. Drink sufficient amount of water first thing in the morning.

