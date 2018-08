Are you in a relationship and insecure? And that bad feeling is consuming all your thought and time? You are keeping a constant tab on your partner and without realising you are the one who is hampering the relationship by suffocating your partner unnecessarily. If that is what you have been doing, please back off, he has his life and you have yours.

Identity Crisis is a no-no

You are not the only thing or relationship he has to worry about on the planet and it is best you accept it early on. He may have a mother a sister or his father who may mean way more to him than you. And why not, haven’t they known him before you did and vice-versa? If that is what you have been accepting you are wrong and change quickly before he moves out.

Let’s talk it out and hold it

Do not hold anything and in the process create a cold thing with your partner. You may need to take certain calls from your opposite gender, something he may not like and vice versa. It is best you talk it out like matured people and not hold anything within. Always remember, the existence of the two of you is love and that is something that needs to kept above everything.

Try to respect yourself

Just hope you are not the ones who doubt oneself. Or do you? If so stop doing it. Remember he loves you and there must be a valid reason for that, something you may not know. Hence, never underestimate yourself. Respect yourself, because only then will some else do it. The best way to get back to normal is to stop asking your partner unnecessary questions like you are always having your eyes on him.

Overthinking

Certainly, you are overthinking. Are you? Things like why didn’t he receive my call is he with someone else. On the other hand, he may be making a presentation and may have kept his phone on silent mode. And, he comes back home and you pick up a fight and then start comparing him with your partners from the past, one that is unfair on him and two, that is something you should never bring up. For this, you have made several assumptions and that is occupying your brain which in turn will affect your health, something you need to take cognizance of.

