Nobody knows how important the hormone insulin is for us that a diabetic. It is lack of this hormone that makes the blood sugar levels soar and make one suffer from the complications of diabetes. When there is a surge in blood sugar levels in the body the pancreas secretes more insulin to help in glucose metabolism, however, over a period of time the cells of the pancreas become overworked and damaged which reduces insulin production. This leads to an epidemic like situation inside the body where high sugar in the blood starts to affect the vital organs and blood vessels. This condition is typically what happens in type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetes where the beta cells of the pancreas are already damaged or are unable to produce insulin, the blood sugar levels remain high and artificial insulin is needed to stabilise the levels. A situation where glucose absorption is hampered due to lack of insulin or where the insulin secreted is not enough for glucose metabolism (absorption of glucose into the cells) it is termed as insulin resistance. This is why diet changes in a diabetic play a crucial role. Diabetics are warned to avoid foods that can further increase their blood sugar levels and worsen insulin resistance.

Recent studies have shown that a plant-based diet is good for diabetics as it helps to improve insulin sensitivity and maintain blood sugar levels. Insulin sensitivity is a state where the cells of the body are responsive to insulin influx and can readily absorb the glucose molecules and either use it or store it as energy for further use. Whether or not you will develop diabetes has a lot to do with your genetic predisposition but your diet and lifestyle choices also matter. People who are prediabetic or are prone to diabetes due to impaired genetics can reverse the situation if they suffer from insulin resistance.

This is where simple diet changes can help. Eating plant-based diets can reverse the situation and improve insulin sensitivity. A plant-based diet which comprises of legumes, whole grains, vegetables, nuts and seeds is a great way to manage blood sugar. Most plant-based diets are rich in fibre that plays an important role in the glucose response postprandial, promotes insulin sensitivity and helps in weight management too. Apart from this, since plant-based diets have an abundance of fruits and vegetables in them they are rich in antioxidants, especially polyphenols, a class of phytochemicals found in foods like greens and berries, have an impact on carbohydrate metabolism. These antioxidants activate insulin receptors and promote glucose uptake in tissues, reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. This is why a plant-based diet is said to be a great lifestyle change to avoid a life-threatening condition like diabetes.

Image source: Shutterstock