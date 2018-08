While we all enjoy the act, do you know how many times of sex in a week is good for your health? Never thought about sex benefitting your health? Well, it actually does! In a recent research, it was proven that regular sex can be good for your health. And to be very precise, bonking two to four times a week cuts the risk of prostate cancer. While this might be the encouragement you need to get down and dirty, remember to put a limit on the number of partners you romp with.

The study showed that those with a high number of sexual partners were at greater risk of contracting the disease. Researchers at Sichuan University, China, looked into the correlation between sex and prostate cancer. And after analysing data from 55,490 men and 22 different studies, they found that tumour risk tended to fall as sexual frequency increased.

Lead researcher, Dr Jian Zhongyu said, “Men with fewer sexual partners, older age at first intercourse and moderate frequent ejaculation were associated with a significantly decreased risk of prostate cancer. Modification of sexual activity factors would appear to be a useful low-risk approach to decreasing the risk of prostate cancer.”

Apparently, romping two to four times a week is deemed to be best for your health. Participants who did this were 10 per cent less likely to fall victim to prostate cancer than the average person. However, if you don’t have a partner to get laid, worry not, because engaging in a bit of self-love is said to have similar benefits.

On the other hand, regular romps are beneficial as long as you have limited partners. Promiscuity is not recommended as the study showed that prostate cancer risk increased by 10 per cent for every ten female partners a man has.

Image source: Shutterstock