Experts say that brisk walking for 30-90 minutes is ideal for weight loss but consistency is the key. Walking for about 150 minutes a week is imperative for your weight loss regime. Brisk walking is one of the many widely practised exercises for weight loss.

How does walking help?

While brisk walking, you will burn about 100-300 calories in 30 minutes- depending on your pace and weight. If you walk at a consistent pace, you will burn calories from stored fat. When you begin walking, your body starts burning sugars as fuel. After 30 minutes of this, your body starts releasing fats from cells and burns that as fuel. The fats from fats cells are the ones we are aiming to lose. If you walk for most days of the week, you will lose about 1,000-3,000 calories in a week and that will also improve your metabolism. Walk most days of the week for at least 30 minutes to burn an extra 1,000 to 3,000 calories in total for the week and to improve your rate of metabolism each day.

Walk your way to fitness: 3 tips that you must remember for weight loss:

1) Intensity: Whenever you start walking to lose weight, make sure it is faster than your usual walking. Walk fast enough to feel the breath and heart intensity. Moderate intensity must be maintained. An easier way to check this is- you should be able to talk while walking but not be able to sing.

2) Walking breaks: This isn’t a punishment. Walking can be broken into parts or taken up in breaks. While you take the break, breathe well.

3) Consistency: Try not to skip more than one day in a row. Consistency is your key to burn calories and improving your metabolism. If there are days when you can’t walk, make sure you do some exercises like walking the stairs or so on.

