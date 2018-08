Kids at a certain age ask for more responsibilities. But it becomes tough for the parents to decide when and whether their children are ready for that particular responsibility. You don’t want to hold your children back, but you need to understand whether they are mature enough or not for a certain task. The best policy would be to think through it and allow them the room to take charge of certain chores while you keep monitoring them from a distance.

However, keep this in mind that your child may end up having problems dealing with authority later on in life if too much freedom is allowed. It can be even destructive. But there is no denying that they should be allowed some amount of freedom based on their age, understanding and skill sets. On this Independence Day, we list 3 activities which can be independently handled by your child under your supervision.

Showering alone

If they want shower solo, let them do that. Only if he needs some help while shampooing his hair, help them but be sure that they are mature enough to do this task alone. Only put the shampoo into a pump bottle that can make it easier for him to get it out and not overpour. Also remove sharp objects, like razors and place a non-slip mat on the floor.

Cooking

Do not let your child cook on the stove. If he or she want to stir-fry veggies, allow him or her only under your close supervision. It totally depends on their impulse control and maturity. But do not allow them to cook over high heat and boil water because the contents can splatter and burn them. Never let them carry a hot pan or tray.

Using a public restroom

As long as you stand outside the door so your child is within earshot it is usually fine. And if you have a small kid, you may have to bring him to the women’s restroom along with you.

Image Source: Shutterstock