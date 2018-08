Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that is contagious in nature. This bacterium knows no bias and can invade the immune system of the rich and poor, the young and the old, the wise and otherwise alike. However, it is treatable and curable too. Antibiotics are prescribed to treat this infection and help one recover from its wrath. However, at times, the prescribed medications that are used to treat a tuberculosis infection can do little to kill the bacteria, when this happens the condition is usually termed as drug-resistant tuberculosis where the infection fails to respond to medication. If it fails to respond to two or more drugs it is termed as multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. This can happen to both children and adults. In children, the treatment for MDR-TB becomes a challenge for doctors as with their weak immunity and lack of child-friendly drug formulations they end up with high drug toxicity that weakens their immune system and makes it difficult for them to stay on the course of the treatment.

However, for adults there is not much difference when it comes to treatment as the drugs used are the same. The WHO has published guidelines for the approach to diagnose and treat DR-TB, based on experience in adults and children. However, in both cases, the grade of dosages for all recommendations is low, during the initial days of treatment.

Diagnosis and treatment

According to WHO, when a drug-resistant TB is suspected (when a person doesn’t respond well to the first line of treatment) every effort should be made to confirm the diagnosis by obtaining specimens for culture and drug susceptibility testing (DST). The specimen obtained is usually sputum and chest x-rays are done to ascertain the damage. Rapid DST of isoniazid and rifampicin or of rifampicin alone is recommended over conventional testing or no testing at the time of diagnosis. WHO endorses molecular tests that provide evidence of drug resistance within hours to 1-2 days of specimen testing. This makes planning the treatment easier. In all cases of confirmed MDR-TB, second-line of drugs should be introduced to exclude chances of suffering from XDR-TB.

Introducing the drugs

Treatment regimens for children with MDR-TB follow the same principles as that of adults A minimum of four to six drugs should be included in the regimen, based on one’s prognosis and condition.

Group 1 first-line oral drugs: A treatment for both adults and kids start with first line oral drugs if they don’t show any kind of drug resistance. These drugs should be taken for the duration of therapy without missing the doses.

Group 2 injectable agent based on DST results and treatment history: Now, if any child or adult shows drug resistance after specimen testing then injectable medications are introduced for a minimum of 6 months and for 4 months after culture conversion along with the oral drugs.

Group 3 fluoroquinolone based on DST results and treatment history: This line of the drug is introduced for better results and faster recovery in MDR-TB.

Group 4 second-line oral drugs: These drugs are added to the schedule to fight MDR-TB along with the first 3 groups.

Usually, a minimum of four drugs is introduced to combat MDR-TB.

Recommendations for children

Very few second-line drugs are produced in paediatric formulations. This means that optimal dosing of second-line drugs is unknown and that tablets must be broken or cut, potentially leading to inaccurate dosages and blood concentrations that are sub-therapeutic or toxic. The taste of medications is often unpalatable and a number of the drugs can cause vomiting and diarrhoea. This may affect the amount of drug absorbed. Daily injectable drugs are usually given for the first few months of treatment and the pill burden can be vast.

The number of drugs needed to treat MDR-TB in children has not been prospectively evaluated. However, extensive pulmonary TB should be treated with four or more drugs.

Image source: Shutterstock

Reference: Guidance for National Tuberculosis Programmes on the Management of Tuberculosis in Children. 2nd edition. World Health Organisation, 2014.