If you are enjoying the bliss of a happy matrimony I am sure this headline is going to make you chuckle. Probably you want to snuggle with your partner and read it. And we say why not the hearts that beat together gleaming in happiness stays healthy and gay for long. No, we are not just being silly romantics over here; we are stating a fact to you. There are various studies that say a happy marriage keeps your heart healthy and beating while reducing your stress levels to a real low. Here is the secret to a happy marriage

Happy marriages and heart health: The link

A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health which kept a tab on 600 men for 12 years while they stayed married to their partners concluded that men who saw their marriages improving over the years had a healthy weight, lower cholesterol readings and reduced risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases. However, on the other hand, men who saw their relationship with their spouse deteriorate with time suffered from high blood pressure and had an increased risk of CVD. All of which increased chances of blockages, heart attack and heart failure. However, the researchers concluded that even in bad marriages counselling can tilt the scales in favour of good health and protect the heart from an impending crisis. This study definitely points out that happiness can be a key factor in ensuring heart health. Here are 10 other ways to keep your heart healthy.

The protective factor

We aren’t saying that all married couples who are happy could avoid any kind of heart problems but it does increase the chances of being healthy till later in life. Another recent study done in 2018 and published in the BMJ pointed out that cardiovascular disease can be attributed to the well-known risk factors: age, sex, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and diabetes. However, they are just 80 per cent of the contributors. So probably the remaining 20 per cent comes from a person’s happiness quotient or intrapersonal skills. Pooled analysis of the data taken for the study revealed that compared with people who were married, those who weren’t (never married, divorced, widowed) were at heightened risk of developing cardiovascular disease (42%) and coronary artery heart disease (16%). Not being married was also associated with a heightened risk of dying from both coronary heart disease (42%) and stroke (55%). So, happy marriage still rules.

Well, often it is thought that heart diseases plague men the most as compared to women, as women have the protective estrogen hormone working on their side till menopause. But this study showed that divorce put both men and women at a higher risk of heart diseases by 35 per cent. So, women, happy marriages not just help the men but you too.

Probably the happy hormones that release when you are with your partner help to keep the stress levels at control and in turn the heart healthy. This also means that to live longer and keep heart healthy couples should try and resolve issues among themselves to reap the benefits of happy matrimony. Here are four ways in which stress can damage your heart.

In fact, a Penn State University study indicated that unresolved issues in marriage added stress and restrained the relationship between the couples. This, in turn, affected their health negatively. So, these studies conclude that happy marriages can keep your heart protected and save you from the perils of cardiovascular risks.

Image source: Shutterstock