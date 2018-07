According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular Diseases (CVD’S) are the number 1 causes of death globally: more people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause and walking can reduce the chances of Heart stroke. An estimated 17.7 million people died from CVDs in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

Therefore, it is very important to encourage citizens to walk as much as they can. Spreading awareness about the correlation between good health and walking, over 3500 enthusiasts got together for ‘Walkathon’ organised by PSRI Hospital.

The event was organised in alignment with the ‘Fit India Campaign’ promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote overall health. The participants were cheered by Sunanda Singhania – Director J K tyre, along with actor, TV presenter and fitness freak Mandira Bedi. Singhania flagged off the walkathon. The fitness enthusiasts displayed lot of excitement and were joined by Dr Dipak Shukla, CEO, PSRI Hospital.

Embassy officials from Afghanistan, Uganda, Australia, Oman, Iraq, New Zealand, Canada, UAE, Fizi, Sudan, Rwanda too came forward for the participation. The walkathon covered around 5Km starting and ending at the hospital passing through select city walk, sports complex, Saket road etc.

Dr Dipak Shukla, CEO, PSRI Hospital said, “This is a big initiative, and we at PSRI Hospital have come forward to walk together for good health. I am happy to see that our hospital is contributing to spread awareness among the people and their loved ones to stay healthy and keep fighting against many lifestyle diseases.”

Taking steps and increasing physical activities can be an important step towards healthier life. People who are physically active live longer and have lower ricks of chronic diseases which include stroke, Type 2 diabetes, cancers, etc.

Source: Press release