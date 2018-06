Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) impacts approximately 8 amongst every 1000 newborn children in India. To bridge this gap, Chief Minister’s Relived Fund (Maharashtra) and Fortis Hospital, Mulund, joined hands to fund surgeries of children suffering from Congenital Heart Diseases, thereby bringing down the burden. To further this cause Pedal for Child Heart™ was conceptualized.

Driven jointly by Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Cyclathon India, the initiative witnessed support from over 250 bicyclists, today; all proceeds from this event will fund children’s cardiac surgeries. The event witnessed cyclists enthusiastically participate in various race categories, that was flagged-off at Korum Mall, Thane. Cycles were provided on the spot for those who did not have one, bibs and helmets were distributed prior to the race. The cause was also supported by Decathalon, Leo Club of Thane North Star, Lions Club of Thane and graced by Chief Guest, India’s Iron Man Siddharth Shukla. Dr. Hasmukh Rawat, Senior Cardiologist, Dr. Swati Garekar, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, joined in to flag off the race. The initiative was also supported by fellow medical staff from the hospital Dr. Dhananjay Malvankar Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Sanjay Shah, Senior Physician

and Dr. Sachin Patil, Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesist. The event witnessed support from Thane- Mulund’kars who encouraged the cyclists along the route.

Speaking about the event, Siddharth Shukla – India’s Iron Man, said, “I am honored to be a part of this wonderful initiative that supports the treatment of those children suffering from heart disease. To see so many people from all walks of life come out and cycle for the cause is heart warming and heroic”. Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Hasmukh Rawat- Senior Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, “We delighted with our association with Cyclathon India, who have joined hands with us to spread awareness about CHD. This initiative will certainly help us bring down the number of children waiting for a corrective cardiac surgery or treatment, while easing off the financial burden off their parents. These proceeds will especially help families from dis-empowered backgrounds. This is a progressive step towards in ensuring healthy children-healthy future”.

