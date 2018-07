Hookworms can be harmful to your skin, lungs and small intestine and they are parasites and they live off other living things. Through hookworm larvae found in dirt contaminated by faeces, you can get hookworm infection. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this infection occurs in an estimated 576 to 740 million people around the world.

If you are infected with the larvae, first, you will experience itchiness and rash which can be caused due to allergic reactions in the area from which the larvae entered. As the hookworms grow in your intestine, you may also get diarrhoea. Furthermore, you can also get abdominal pain, nausea, fever, stomach cramps, loss of appetite and blood in the stool.

These infections are caused by parasite hookworms. Necator americanus and ancylostoma duodenale are the two hookworms which can cause the infection. If you come in contact with the soil containing larvae and it enters into your skin, travels to your bloodstream to the lungs. Those Living in the warm climate and following a poor hygiene are at the risk of it. You can also become anaemic if the hookworm infection lasts for too long. You may also get nutritional deficiencies. Your doctor will recommend you medications to destroy the parasites along with an iron supplement if you are anaemic.

Prevention: Drinking clean water, maintaining a good hygiene and sanitation, wearing shoes while going outdoors and washing your hands from time to time can help you to keep it at bay.

Try these home remedies

• Garlic has antiviral and antibacterial properties which can help you to treat hookworms or any other parasites. So, just include it in your diet and enjoy its benefits.

• Chewing on a clove can also help you to tackle it as it has antiviral and anti-parasitic properties.

• Papaya contains papin which is an enzyme that kills the parasite.

• Carom seeds contain thymol which can strengthen your intestine so eat it.

• Turmeric is anti-parasitic and soothes your gastrointestinal system. It also kills the worms present inside your system.

Image Source: Shutterstock