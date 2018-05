India’s heartthrob, Milind Soman recently got married to his lady love Ankita Konwar. While millions of hearts broke, the couple did fill our hearts with love with amazing snippets from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony. We really saw them rejoice and enjoy their wedding to the fullest. Now the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Hawaii and the pictures they have shared its a treat to the eyes. Take a look.

Are you going on a vacay soon? You might want to keep these tricks handy to remain healthy.

Vacays do get you closer to nature.

Isn’t this couple #Goals?

Always eat healthy.

Doesn’t Ankita look really hot in that bikini?

Look at Milind doing the thing he loves the most even in Hawaii…

1. Make sure you ask the hotel person to use natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup instead of artificial ones.

2. Eat whole fruits instead of sugar-laden packaged drinks.

3. Opt for grilled meat over deep-fried ones.

4. Choose restaurants that give you custom made salad bowls.

5. Since you won’t be able to exercise daily there, choose locations for sight-seeing where you can walk a lot. You’ll both save money and maintain health.