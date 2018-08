When it comes to weight loss we opt for healthy diets and also practise exercises. But now one of the hottest trends for weight loss is including honey and cinnamon in your daily diet. In fact, this natural remedy can help you to lose weight easily. Most of us are concern about belly fat, which is tough to reduce. And excess belly fat is linked to various health problems such as diabetes, some cancers and heart diseases.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, honey helps control your appetite. Your body begins to burn more fat during those early hours of sleep if you consume honey before bed. And as a natural sweetener, you can use cinnamon. According to a new research suggests cinnamon (Dalchini in Hindi) may help reduce visceral fat and support weight loss. A Japanese study published in 2012 in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology suggested that cinnamon reduces visceral fat in mice.

Cinnamon has many medicinal properties. According to various studies, cinnamon contains antimicrobial and antiparasitic properties. It also contains antioxidants, which help improve health in various forms. Cinnamon also has the potential to lower blood pressure and cholesterol. It can help improve insulin function and boost metabolism, thereby aiding in weight loss.

Like cinnamon, honey is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, which can activate hormones that suppress the appetite and that is vital for losing weight. As per as various studies, replacing sucrose with honey can help decrease the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and body weight.

Here’s how to make the drink for weight loss.

Step 1: Boil one cup of water.

Step 2: Add half teaspoon of cinnamon powder in the water or you can green tea as well.

Step 3: Let it cool down.

Step 4: Then add one teaspoon of honey into the water.

Step 5: Stir it properly and your weight loss drink is ready.

Know when you can consume this honey and cinnamon drink for weight loss.

You should definitely have a glass of honey and cinnamon drink before and during the meals as it will help you feel full for a longer period of time.

Drink cinnamon and honey water or tea between meals which can help prevent you from snacking on unhealthy junk between meals.

This drink can provide you with all the required energy for a workout, so consume honey and cinnamon water as a pre-workout drink.

Before going off to sleep, drink this magic drink to help prevent late night snacking, which will only hamper your weight loss efforts.

