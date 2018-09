We all deal with few hair concerns. Whether it’s split ends, hair loss, dandruff or dry hair. We are all worried about some form of hair damage. However, there are few easy solutions to deal with any kind of hair problems. Here we have mentioned 3 homemade hair masks for maintaining a healthy hair.

Split ends problem

The omega 3 and 6 fatty acids in fish oils are great for your hair. Try this out this mask to get rid of split ends.

Ingredients:

4 to 5 capsules of fish oil

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

4 to 5 drops of lavender oil

How to prepare:

Mix all the oils and heat the mixture on low flame for about 5 minutes. Take a large bowl and transfer the warm oil. After that dip the ends of your hair into the bowl and let it rest for one or two minutes, then apply on your strands. Just apply the oil mixture to your hair, avoid the roots. Wrap your hair in a plastic wrap or a towel for about 40 minutes. Then, wash your hair with a mild shampoo twice to get rid of all the oils.

Hair loss problem

This mask will nourish your hair and scalp. It will also strengthen your hair, preventing breakage and hair fall as honey has great hydrating properties.

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon of castor oil

2 teaspoons of honey

How to prepare:

To prepare a thick paste whisk all the ingredients thoroughly. Then, gently massage the mixture into your scalp first, after that onto your strands, then from root to tip. Leave it for one hour or so once you cover your entire hair and scalp. Then wash it off with your regular shampoo and with lukewarm water.

Dandruff problem

Flaky scalp doesn’t look good at all. The itchiness can get unbearable. But this hair mask recipe will help to treat this problem.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

2 to 3 drops of eucalyptus essential oil

How to prepare:

Take a medium-sized bowl, add aloe vera gel and eucalyptus oil, mix well. Apply on your roots and then to the tips. Pay attention to your scalp. Once you are done with applying the mask thoroughly on your scalp, hair and roots, leave it for 30 minutes. Then, rinse off the gel with cold or lukewarm water.