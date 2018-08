If you are someone who experiences nausea too often then you know that it isn’t a very pleasant feeling. If it is accompanied with acid reflux and bloating the collective discomforts could be too much to deal with. Nausea is very common among pregnant women or people who suffer from travel sickness. Some who are on medication might feel nauseated, an aftertaste of medicines. While there are anti-nausea tablets that can help they have their own side effects too. Some of them can make you feel drowsy, fatigued and dizzy too. So here we are talking about some home remedies that can help you take care of your nausea and make you feel better.

Ginger: Ginger has a lot of therapeutic properties and it is also used as a home remedy for nausea. Ginger is a popular natural remedy commonly used to treat nausea. It isn’t fully understood that how exactly ginger helps to prevent nausea and relieve one from the symptoms but naturopaths and experts believe that certain compounds in ginger work just like anti-nausea medications. In fact, ginger could be used on several occasions – morning sickness, travel, acidity etc. Some studies say ginger may also be effective at reducing the nausea people commonly experience after chemotherapy treatment or an operation. It is also noted that dried ginger can be a better option than the root when it comes to controlling nausea. While ginger is generally safe for most people, however, people who suffer from low blood pressure or low blood sugar and are on blood thinners.

Peppermint: Peppermint is another traditional remedy that’s been around for many years. Its leaves, oil and even powder can come to help when needed. Peppermint oil helps to curb indigestion and give relief from symptoms like irritable bowel syndrome both conditions could give rise to nausea. The smell of the oil helps to ease nausea. You can also chew some peppermint leaves to get relief from nausea. Studies say that peppermint has a calming effect on the stomach relaxes the muscles helps bile break down fats and make food move in the intestine smoothly. If you don’t want to wish to chew on the leaves or use the oil you can brew yourself some peppermint tea to get relief from nausea. But if you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), you should avoid the mint.

Lemon: This sour citric fruit can help you in a lot of ways and avert a bout of nausea too. In fact, a freshly sliced lemon may help reduce nausea in pregnant women. In one study, a group of 100 pregnant women were instructed to inhale either lemon or almond essential oils as soon as they felt nausea. At the end of the 4-day study, those in the lemon group rated their nausea up to 9% lower than those given the almond oil placebo. However, just slicing a lemon and smelling it or sucking on it can also help.

