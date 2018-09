Myasthenia gravis causes muscle weakness. Though the weakness can be seen in the eyes and face you may also get in fingers, arms, legs, chest and elsewhere. Your weakness can worsen if you do any strenuous activities nut you will feel better if you rest. As the skeletal muscles (skeletal muscles the body uses to move become weak), you may find it difficult to carry out your real-world activities. But, these natural treatments can help you to manage your myasthenia gravis.

You can take respiratory muscle training: According to research, people who take pulmonary (breathing) training can enhance their endurance and can get rid of breathlessness. This training can help you to improve your strength due to which you can breathe easily.

According to research, people who take pulmonary (breathing) training can enhance their endurance and can get rid of breathlessness. This training can help you to improve your strength due to which you can breathe easily. You should plan your day to day activities when you are energized: If you want to do any physically demanding activity you will feel tired. So, if you accomplish your tasks after waking up or after your afternoon naps it will be better for you.

If you want to do any physically demanding activity you will feel tired. So, if you accomplish your tasks after waking up or after your afternoon naps it will be better for you. You should have smaller meals: People who suffer from myasthenia gravis find it difficult to chew. So, you should take the necessary precautions while eating like having smaller meals due to which you may not find it difficult to chew. Eat foods which will help you to chew easily. Opt for cooked veggies, soup, lentils, banana, rice and so on.

People who suffer from myasthenia gravis find it difficult to chew. So, you should take the necessary precautions while eating like having smaller meals due to which you may not find it difficult to chew. Eat foods which will help you to chew easily. Opt for cooked veggies, soup, lentils, banana, rice and so on. You should opt for a healthy diet: You should eat more vegetables, grains and lean proteins and maintain a healthy weight. Your doctor may also prescribe you calcium and vitamin supplements. You should avoid spicy and fatty foods. You can eat potassium-rich foods like avocados, potatoes and orange juice. Also, avoid eating foods high in salt-canned food, frozen food and so on.

You should eat more vegetables, grains and lean proteins and maintain a healthy weight. Your doctor may also prescribe you calcium and vitamin supplements. You should avoid spicy and fatty foods. You can eat potassium-rich foods like avocados, potatoes and orange juice. Also, avoid eating foods high in salt-canned food, frozen food and so on. You should ensure your safety at home: Fix handles, grab bars and railings near the stairs, shower or kitchen. Keep your floor clean and clear your sidewalks.