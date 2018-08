Today’s hectic and fast-paced life has many of us hooked to the bad habit of smoking. And even when we realise that it’s injurious to health in ways we cannot even imagine, we are not able to kick the butt! Science says that as soon as you quit the cigarette, you walk towards a healthier life with improved heart, better vision, cleaner mouth and what not. Thinking how to start the habit of quitting? Well, here are the home remedies you can begin with to quit smoking!

Oats: Oats have the ability to flush down the toxins from the body while also curbing down the craving to smoke. And guess what, it also helps easing the withdrawal symptoms. Heat one tablespoon of oats and add it in 2 cups of water and leave it overnight. Next day, before eating, heat the mix again and eat it after every meal.

Honey: This is another amazing source to curb down the urge. Vitamins, enzymes and proteins present in honey help in giving up the habit with a little more ease. Add a little honey to a glass of lemon juice and drink it before breakfast. Add a little honey to a small piece of ginger or a spoon of ginger powder, mix it well and eat it twice a day to reduce withdrawal symptoms.

Cayenne Pepper: Cayenne pepper helps thwart the cravings for a cigarette. You know what else it does? Prevent lung cancer! Pretty common in smokers. It is a great detoxifying agent and is also rich in Vitamin C and E, which helps bring down the cravings of nicotine. Add one-fourth teaspoon of the cayenne pepper in a glass of drinking water. Drink it when you have cravings for nicotine.

Ashwagandha: The Indian Ginseng is known to balance your emotional and physical stress in the body after you quit smoking, and researchers from Banaras Hindu University also found that Ashwagandha significantly lowered anxiety levels by acting as a mood stabiliser. Add a spoon of ashwagandha powder to a glass of juice or cereal and have it for breakfast.

Grape juice: While water a natural detoxifier in itself, grape juice takes your quitting process to another level. The acids in grapes are natural detoxifiers which clean and refresh your system faster. Go for natural juices during your breakfast and drink it throughout the day.

