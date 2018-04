It’s that time of the year when you take some time off work and travel to different corners of the world to explore, re-energize and relax. Though vacation is meant for unwinding, we can go a little too overboard when it comes to stuffing yourself with extra calories. This can lead to weight gain and an unspirited attitude. However, with some tips, you can be a fit traveller. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla of Eat Rite 24×7, tells us how can one stay healthy even when on a holiday!

Focus on fun: Focus on fun instead of food, remember travel is not just about all food and no play. Hence, use this as an excuse and make time for exercise – walk, run, swim or play a sport.

A tailored plan: Stick to the 5-6 meal food pattern of the day. Start your breakfast with a complex cereal like wheat flakes or muesli with low-fat milk and lean protein like egg whites/ whey protein. Remember to carry your daily supplements like whey powders, healthy nuts as fillers like walnuts and almonds.

Make the right choice: Choosing over certain some food items is always wise. Start with choosing whole grains like whole wheat, quinoa, barley over refined flour (maida) or white rice. Go for steamed, grilled tandoor options over fried ones. Meat might be irresistible but one can always opt for lean protein like chicken, fish, turkey over red meats.

Don’t skip on the veggies: Vegetables and fruits are equally important part of our diet. Even when one is on a vacation on an exotic land. Make to fill your plate with some veggies and salads in every meal. While sightseeing on can pack themselves some fruits nuts. Fruits act as great fillers in the first half of the day and nuts and salads in the second half.

Mild restrictions goes a long way: Salad dressing can have more calories than you count on your fingers. Drop them and go for salads without dressing. Try to avoid heavy sauces. Do indulge in some dessert cravings, but make to stick to 3 bite rule.

Follow these tips and return home with a positive mind and a fitter body!

Image source: Shutterstock