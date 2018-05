Kabul [Afghanistan], May 13 (ANI): At a science session on Saturday, the government officials and former Jihadi leaders discussed the HIV/AIDS spread, prevention and control in Afghanistan.

At the same event, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said more than 2,500 people who are infected with HIV/AIDS have been identified by the ministry, reported Tolo News.

Feroz mentioned, over three million people are addicted to drugs in Afghanistan. Most of them use the same syringes that provide the ground for HIV/AIDS to spread, he added.

Former Jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf said the virus poses a serious threat to the young generation in the country.

He said the drug addicts need to be treated and asked people to avoid drugs.

Sayyaf said, “Obey the teachings of Islam to stay safe from the disease and follow the directions of national control HIV/AIDS programme.”

The Ministry of Public Health has 13 specific centres for HIV treatment in 13 provinces in Afghanistan. (ANI)

