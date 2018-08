We are not saying that you would not need contraception any more if you pop aspirin but some studies say that an aspirin a day can keep HIV at bay. The pill though showed impressive results on women more than men. Aspirin also is known as a salicylate is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used to treat fever, mild to moderate pain like muscle aches, toothaches, common cold and headaches. It is also prescribed to people who are at high risk of stroke, heart attack to reduce blood clots at low doses. Now a Canadian study has also revealed that it can help to lower women’s risk of getting infected with HIV by 35 per cent. Aspirin is also anti-inflammatory in nature they very reason why it safeguards one from an HIV infection.

HIV is a sexually transmitted virus which infects the target cells in the genital tract of a person. Earlier studies indicated that inflammation can increase the number of target cells in the genitals. The researchers at the University of Manitoba, Canada, tested this theory by administering a low dose of the anti-inflammatory drug to a group of women in Kenya, reportedly.

The women were all low-risk HIV negative women living across Kenya. After six weeks the researchers noticed that the number of HIV target cells in their genital tracts had reduced by 35 per cent. After several years of taking the aspirin doses, these women are not found to be uninfected. The women chosen for the study were at high risk of HIV contraction. However, the researchers did clarify that the women were not exposed to HIV during the study but were monitored to check their levels of HIV target cells.

There are already drugs on the market globally: like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that drastically reduces the risk of infection but aspirin had the capability to be used as a preventative measure on its own. The researchers concluded that sexually active people – particularly those with a high risk of contracting HIV – should consider adding aspirin to their protective measures, like condom and PrEP.

However, further study was needed to explore its range of benefits and flaws and if there is a particular dose of aspirin that can be more beneficial to women.

Image source: Shutterstock