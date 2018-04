India houses nearly 20% of the world’s child population. The most crucial years of child growth and development are from 0 to 6 years of life. Of the 377 million urban Indians, close to 10% (36.5 million) are children below six years and Mumbai’s child population below 6 years is around

1.8 million. Any instance of delay or miss in certain signs of development that are to be seen at particular time period during growth needs to be addressed. A Child Development Centre can provide support, treatment and rehabilitation in such cases.

Hinduja Healthcare Surgical has taken a visionary step in holistic child care by inaugurating New Horizons Child Development Centre in the hospital premises. The centre was inaugurated by acclaimed film actress Ms. Soha Ali Khan(Chief Guest) along with eminent pediatric neurologist, Dr. Vrajesh Udani(Guest of Honour).

On the occasion, Dr. Samir Dalwai, Developmental Pediatrician & Founder, New Horizons Child Development Centre said, “Our aim with the centre is to integrate the child socially. Children will be under the care and direct observation of a developmental pediatrician. Proper care and training help these children grow and achieve a level of competitiveness and face the world.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Vishal Beri, CEO, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical said, “Children are the future, we are happy to work with Dr. Samir Dalwai and help in the physical and mental evelopment of children.”

Chief Guest, Soha Ali Khan expressed her gratitude on being a part of the initiative, “I am happy to be a part of this initiative. Every child is special; it is our responsibility to make them well equipped and responsible enough to lead a healthy and active life.”

The centre aims at providing customized developmental programs backed by scientific research andbased on an interdisciplinary approach for children with varying developmental, psychological, behavioural and academic concerns. Each child will have a complete end-to- end solution in an assessable outcome based manner for his/ her concerns, under the undeviating observation and care of a Developmental Pediatrician. All facilities required will be provided in one place which eases parents of the trouble of travelling to multiple doctors and locations. New Horizons Child Development Centre at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical, Khar will provide these services from Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm.

Press release