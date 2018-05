On Friday, former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide. This news has shocked India! As per reports, the Mumbai top cop allegedly shot himself with his own revolver at his residence in Mumbai. He was brought dead to Bombay hospital. According to DNA, Roy was suffering from bone marrow cancer reportedly. He was on a medical leave. The exact reason of his suicide is yet unknown. Roy was one of the fittest cops of Mumbai Police.

Roy had solved many high profile cases including the Indian Premier League spot-fixing case and many more. Roy who was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch, was presently serving as the ADGP (Esstt.), MS, Mumbai.

Mumbai’s first Cyber Crime Cell’s setup was credited to Roy. Roy and former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria were Mumbai’s first police officers to acquire Z+ security cover in 2014. Roy’s untimely death has shaken the entire nation.

