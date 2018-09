Under the National Adolescent Health Programme, special health centres are running in Himachal Pradesh to solve problems of teenagers in the state. According to the Daily Pioneer report, state National Health Mission Director Manmohan Sharma reportedly said that through counselling of health-related problems consultation and treatment are being provided to adolescent juveniles in all regional and zonal hospitals on Sunday.

He also said that for proper care of adolescents need special health centres’ Kishor Mitra Health Centers’ are being set up under the National Adolescent Health Programme. Adolescence is a very important stage of life when youth decide the direction and motives of their life.

Many adolescents are visiting these centres daily for consultation and treatment of de-addiction and other sexual disorders.

Consultation services are provided to all the juvenile through trained counsellors in regional and zonal hospitals of the state. They are providing consultation on important health issues such as childbirth, nutrition, birth control, puberty, reproduction transmitted infections and prevention of sexually transmitted infections. The centre is also providing iron-folic acid and albendazole, sanitary napkins, contraceptives and essential medicines to all the adolescents.

Serious problems like abuse of narcotics, reproduction or transmitted infections, menstrual disturbances, sexual anxiety, mental health care and mental stress, treatment of non-transitive diseases and other common ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, etc are being cured by trained medical officers.

In school and communities, health education sessions are also being organized. During the rural health and nutrition day awareness activities are organized.

To prevent HIV infection, link and consultation are established for ICTC facilities. Treatment of menstrual irregularities and sexual concerns of adolescence is being ensured in a specialized institution.

The State Government has named these centres as “Youth Consultation Center” in order to make these clinics adolescents friendly. These centres aim to help teenagers to get rid of social evils and to choose the right direction in life.