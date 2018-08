Tai Chi has grown in popularity across the world. This form of exercise is also known as moving meditation. Tai Chi comprises of weight-bearing exercise, balance, aerobics along with meditation and deep breathing. The three main elements of tai chi are breathing movement and meditation.

Many years ago, Tai Chi Chuan originated in China and it is a form of martial art. It’s categorized as an “internal” martial art since it’s all about harnessing your spiritual and mental energy, according to the Shape.com. Nowadays, many people do Tai Chi solely for its health benefits—learning Tai Chi as self-defence takes years of instruction since you have to overcome your impulse to fight aggression with aggression.

According to a study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, concluded that this ancient Chinese discipline has physical and psychological benefits. The authors of the study stated that tai chi is safe and effective in promoting balance, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. Tai Chi is particularly valuable for older people with chronic health conditions.

Tai Chi has several health benefits for patients who have respiratory problems, heart disease, high blood pressure, multiple sclerosis and arthritis. Elderly people may improve their strength, balance, and flexibility. According to studies, tai chi can also decrease pain, anxiety and stress.

Here’s how practising Tai Chi can be beneficial for your health.

Physical health

Tai Chi uses all your major muscle groups and thus, it improves strength and endurance. The movements of tai chi also enhance flexibility, balance, and coordination.

Heart and respiratory health

It is an aerobic form of exercise, thus it increases the flow of oxygen in your blood. Tai chi is beneficial for your heart and may lower your cholesterol. The breathing exercises may improve circulation of oxygen and increase your lung capacity.

Mental health

The meditative aspects of tai chi can improve concentration, help relieve stress and reduce anxiety.

Overall well-being

Tai chi may improve your immune and digestive system, and also help you to sleep better. People who practice tai chi regularly shared their feeling of overall improved wellness.

Opting for the best class is better if you want to learn tai chi. If you have any significant health problems talk to your doctor. Before starting your class discuss with your teacher about your health issues, however tai chi is very safe and can be adapted to almost any health issue. And tai chi may be the perfect option for you if you are looking for an exercise class that combines an effective workout with the emotional benefits of meditation.

