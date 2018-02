Papon, who is/was a judge on Voice Kids India kissed a little girl on her lips on camera during a Holi celebration shoot. The video clip went viral but instead of it clearly being regarded as a violation, it has become a contentious issue where the parents and the kid are defending his actions.

Wonder why the parents and the kids believe that he did no wrong?

We are so used to normalising such behaviour especially during any communal festivities that we have stopped looking at it through the lens of acceptable moral/social/ethical/legal behaviour. Look at parents cheer their kids gyrating to item songs during at hundreds of Ganpati pandals or bragging about their 8-year-olds knowing the lyrics to Justin Bieber’s Despacito or sneaking their kids into an A-rated movie because, hey they don’t have anyplace to leave them and they want to watch, ney, they have a right to watch it too.

It is the cumulative effect of such behaviours that lead us to normalise a lot of inappropriate behaviours.

What is wrong with kids reality TV in India?

For some reason, popular entertainment on Indian TV, especially under the guise of comedy has come to be all about veiled sexual references and gender slurs. Even before the Holi episode, there have been many inappropriate remarks and disturbing comments.

There are many things that plague kids reality television in India. Every time there is a girl child performing, the focus is always on the looks and expression and beauty and cuteness. Girls are being complimented for their sexiness or their pretty outfits.

The boys, on the other hand, are teased mercilessly about their romantic feelings for the celebrity every time there is a female guest or judge. These young boys are constantly being quizzed about having girlfriends because they are so popular and the parents watch with a plastic smile.

Married judges are being “linked” to family members of participants. There are veiled sexual references all around. All this under the guise of humour in most of the dance reality shows.

In Voice Kids India, there was an episode where an 8-year-old boy, who apparently doesn’t wear any underpants — this fact is shared many times over by the host, was asked to wear a skirt and makeup and sing a song where he refers to himself as a girl by adding an “a” to his name. In another episode, a 13-year-old boy is made to exchange garlands in a mock wedding with Russian model Iulia Vantur who was a guest on the show.

Every time a young boy sings a romantic song, it is always seen as a proposition to the female judge Palak. Why does a show looking for a talented singer have any of this? Apparently, this constitutes humour and seen as a grand joke.

It is easy to apportion blame and to question the makers of such a show when there is a controversy, but as audiences are inured to such kind of comedy not only on this show but on many such talent shows, it is increasingly tough to draw clear lines so the participants, judges, audience members know when they are overstepping boundaries.

Is it any wonder that the kids are looking at the kiss as harmless fun? Why else would the parents and kids on this show condone the so-called brotherly kiss that Papon planted? Then there is the “he is a such a good man” defence.

All these parents need to ask themselves:

If we see Papon or any other “good” man like him kissing that little girl on the mouth without all the Holi colours, would we still think it is ok?

It is easy to draw the line between right and wrong when you look at the action without letting your mind be clouded by your impression of the person or without letting the fact that it is a Holi celebration affect your judgement.

Why does Holi continue to be a time when such behaviour is condoned? Watch these women share their horrific experiences and not even get any sympathy because #BuraNaManoHolihai ?

Image source: IANS photos