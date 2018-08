Do you prefer taking a hot shower after getting done with the deed or you feel like tidying up your nether parts after the intercourse? In case yes, lady, you got to watch out from now on. While we mostly tend to ignore these, experts suggest there are certain things which women should never ever do post sex as its important for your well-being. This is mostly because your vaginal tissues become sensitive after a passionate liaison and are vulnerable. According to Leslie EF Page, a Kansas based gynaecologist, “When the vaginal tissues have been lubricated, swollen and rubbed against during intercourse, it changes how that tissue reacts to the environment. Primarily, you run a much greater risk of infection.”

Do not use a soap: In case you feel like freshening up post-sex always remember to not use soap as it can do more harm than good. Using soaps may cause you an allergic infection in the area and also lead to vaginal irritation and dryness. According to Page, “The vagina is a self-cleaning organ, and needs to be treated very, very gently—if you wouldn’t put it in your mouth, you shouldn’t put it in or around your vagina.”

Don’t forget to pee after sex: Doctors say that there are possibilities of bacteria getting pushed to your bladder during sex. So not going to the loo after sex isn’t a good idea. It naturally helps you to flush out the bacteria. Otherwise, you may contract post-intercourse bladder infections.

Avoid a hot tub bath: Having a bubble bath in warm water after sex might sound relaxing but it is not at all beneficial for your lady parts, say doctors. Jumping into a hot tub with your partner increases the possibility of your vagina getting exposed to the bacteria on his or her skin and anus and prolonged exposure to water lessens your skin’s efficiency as an antimicrobial barrier. “When your vulva swells in response to sexual stimulation, it reveals the opening of the vagina, which means you have a greater chance of infection,” said Dr Page, according to a media report.

