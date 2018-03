Read this in Hindi.

While Navratri is a fast for some, it’s a feast for others. Many people fast for nine days and don’t even drink water. But a strict fast which restricts your water intake too, might not suit all and can be extremely unhealthy.

Dr. Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician, Global Hospital Mumbai, says, ‘You should listen to your body and take care of your health during Navratri. Have plenty of fluids and nutritious food to keep energy levels up. In order to maintain good health, follow the simple regimen of a healthy diet and fast in a safe manner.’ He also shares some diet tips to stay healthy during this festival.

1. Do not starve – Even if you are fasting, you shouldn’t starve yourself. Health is of utmost importance and you should eat enough to sustain through the day. Fasting for a long time can lead to problems like weakness, acidity and headache. So take care of your health first and enjoy the festival.

2. It’s a fast and not a feast – Fasts are meant to cleanse and detoxify the body from regular junk which we consume frequently. On the contrary, many people end up consuming more oily and fat rich foods, which harm the body rather than benefiting it. One must watch what they are eating and in how much quantity.

3. Small and frequent meals –Like you would small meals regularly throughout the day, continue that even if you are fasting. Plan your day and add small and frequent meals in your schedule to boost your metabolism. Eat every 2 hours to prevent acidity.

4. Drink plenty of liquids – Drink more water as compared to your non-fasting days. It is a natural cleanser for your organs and digestive system. It helps to cleanse toxins and keeps one hydrated. You can go for lemon water, coconut water, fresh juices and milk. Every individual must consume seven to eight glasses of water per day.

5. Effects of not fasting properly — Many people who fast also go dance the garba/dandiya in the evening. Dancing for two-three hours at a stretch on an upbeat music requires a lot of stamina and energy. Hence, fast in a proper manner in order to enjoy the festivities. Because if you don’t fast properly you are bound to be weak and fatigued at the end of the day. Your blood sugar levels might drop, you might develop acidity and also be sleepless.