When it comes to our skin we become conscious. Moreover, we just don’t want to see blemishes, dark spots, uneven skin tone and dead skin cells on our face. Though there are many chemical-based products available in the market but using those products might not be safe for all the skin types. in fact, on a long run, those products can harm your skin. Thus, using natural remedies can be the best alternative. And here we are talking about flaxseeds. They can brighten your skin naturally.

Flaxseeds can protect the skin from the UV rays of the sun and help in getting rid of dry patches from the skin as they contain omega-3 fatty acids. Even vitamin C and B present in flaxseeds can give you a gorgeous skin. And by removing dead skin cells it also helps in improving the complexion of the skin. So let us see now how we can get a bright skin tone with flaxseeds.

Flaxseed with gram flour Flaxseeds can protect the skin from the UV rays of the sun and help in getting rid of dry patches from the skin as they contain omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

A few drops of rose water

How to make: Take a blender and to make a fine powder, blend some flaxseeds. Add gram flour (besan) and turmeric powder. And to make a smooth paste mix all the ingredients with a few drops of rose water. Apply this paste on your face evenly and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. After that rinse it off with normal water.

Flaxseeds with honey

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of flaxseeds

1 tablespoon of honey

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

How to make: To make a smooth paste blend the flaxseeds along with a few drops of water. Add lemon juice and honey into the mixture and mix well. Apply the paste on your cleansed face and leave it on for at least 15 minutes. Then wash it off using normal water.

Flaxseeds and coffee scrub

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of flaxseed oil

2 tablespoons of coffee powder

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of honey

How to make: Take a clean bowl, mix all the ingredients. Blend it to get the texture of a scrub. Apply this mixture on your neck and face. Massage the mixture in a circular motion for about 5 minutes using your fingertips. Then leave on the mixture for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Then rinse it off using normal water.

Image Source: Shutterstock