The most commonly occurring medical conditions during pregnancy are Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS). If proper care is taken it can be prevented as well as treated. A pregnant woman should always remain careful about her own health and as well as about the health of the foetus. But during pregnancy women get numerous symptoms. Here we have discussed about the effect of carpal tunnel syndrome and how to manage it during pregnancy.

This syndrome is caused by the compression of the median nerve, as it travels through the wrist. It causes a tingling sensation, pain and even numbness in the hands including fingers and wrist. The symptoms may start to show mostly during the night time. This could turn more severe over a period of time and the patient may experience weakness while gripping things.

Majorly, the risk factors for carpal tunnel syndrome could be rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, repetitive or continuous wrist-work, and pregnancy. People engaged in computer-related work are most prone to carpal tunnel syndrome. It is diagnosed and treated as per the symptoms and signs shown by the patient.

This condition occurs during pregnancy due to the build-up of fluid called oedema in the wrist tissues. It results in numbness, tingling and pain in hands. The hormonal changes during pregnancy leading to high levels of water retention and progesterone are the reasons for this. During the second or third trimester of pregnancy, carpal tunnel syndrome may typically happen. It could continue to develop during the days after the baby’s birth. So, avoid putting on weight by practising light and regular exercises.

Also to manage this syndrome have sufficient water to stay hydrated. Have fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Include more vitamin B5-rich foods such as avocados, salmon fish, broccoli, garlic, etc to built a healthy nervous system. Massage your hand and wear hand splints at night.