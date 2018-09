Hormones are produced by the endocrine glands, they travel through the bloodstream to different parts of the body and regulate the functions of tissues and organs. They are the chemical messengers of the body. Little or too much of any of the hormones can lead to hormonal imbalance. However, it is quite normal that according to various cycles of the body many of these hormonal levels to vary throughout the lifetime. Hormonal imbalance occurs during menstruation, puberty, pregnancy and menopause.

Factors like poor diet, excessive exercise, age, stress, lack of sleep, birth control pills, metabolic disorders like diabetes, thyroid, eating disorders, tumours, certain medications responsible for hormonal imbalance.

Some of the common symptoms of hormonal imbalance include mood swings, insomnia, fatigue, anxiety, irritability, weight problems, excess hair growth or hair loss, migraines, low sex drive, etc. However, hormonal imbalance is more common in females than in males. Here we have mentioned a few home remedies to balance hormonal levels naturally.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps to maintain the normal functioning of the parathyroid gland which regulates calcium levels of the body. It plays an important role in the reproductive function. It can also relieve symptoms related to low estrogen levels. To sustain your hormones a few minutes of sun exposure regularly can be of great help to the body for making vitamin D. Also eat foods like cod liver oil, milk and eggs that are rich in vitamin D.

Coconut oil

Medium-chain fatty acids compound of coconut oil have potential application in hormone replacement therapy. Helps in reducing the risk of dementia and the wound heals wound in postmenopausal women. It also helps to boost immunity, stabilize blood sugar levels, speed up your metabolism and promote weight loss. In fact, coconut oil may protect against heart disease. At least a few months consume 2 to 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin coconut oil daily. You can also use coconut oil in cooking.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are believed to have an estrogenic effect as it contains a phytoestrogen called diosgenin. Through the thyroid hormone, the estrogenic activity of fenugreek constituent inhibits lipid levels indirectly. It also helps to improve glucose metabolic disorders associated with obesity. In a cup of hot water steep 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds for about 15 minutes. Strain and drink this tea for two to three times a day. You can also add some lemon juice and honey for taste.