Ankle weights can help you to perform strength training exercises anywhere. They make great exercise tools for individuals of all ages. You can carry them anywhere you want to. From light training to heavy weight training, ankle weights can be used in many ways. You can buy ankle weights from fitness stores or local sporting goods at an affordable price. They are often used for regaining strength. Elderly people use ankle weights for strength training exercises. They also use ankle weights for recovering from a disease, pain management, etc.

In fact, there are people those who struggle to make time to complete a full-body workout. Even lots of full-body exercise equipment take up a lot of space at home. But using ankle weights can solve both the problems. However, ankle weights are usually light and do not expect to gain muscle from an ankle weight workout. Here are a few ankle weight exercises which you can practise at home easily.

Squat with leg lift

Step 1: Attach one weight to each ankle.

Step 2: Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step 3: Bend your legs and drop your bottom down. Ensure your legs form a 90-degree angle.

Step 4: Pull your weight up through your heels and push your body upright again.

Step 5: As you rise up, lift one leg up and out to the side. Bring it back down.

Step 6: Then go back to the squat position, come back up, and then lift the other leg up and outward.

Step 7: Perform 5 sets of 10 repetitions

Weighted arm circles

Step 1: Bring your arms out to each side. They should be parallel to your collarbone.

Step 2: Resist the desire to relax your torso and let your foundation become shaky.

Step 3: Start by rotating your arms in circular motions.

Step 4: Go forward for 10 rotations, then backward for 10 rotations.

Step 5: Repeat the same.

Weighted lunges

Step 1: Stand straight with one weight attached to each ankle.

Step 2: Take a large step forward with your front leg, then bend both legs and sink down toward the ground.

Step 3: Put your weight down through your heel to push your body back upward.

Step 4: Make sure to keep your torso upright throughout the entire movement.

Step 5: Perform the same move with your left leg.

Step 6: Perform four sets of 20 repetitions, 10 on each leg per set.

NOTE: Individuals those who have hip or knees problems should avoid using ankle weights around the ankles. Ankle weights should not be used during cardio like running or walking. They should be only used for strength training exercises. Wearing them during cardio movement can put you at risk for injury or strain your ankle joints or leg muscles.

